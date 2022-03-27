Woes rained on state since 2018, but Centre’s aid was just a trickle

Floods and droughts since 2018-19 have resulted in losses to the tune of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Karnataka.

In contrast, the relief received by the state under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) during the period was a meagre Rs 5,729.06 crore. Centre’s allocation under State Disaster Respond Fund (SDRF) during the same period was Rs 2,293.8 cr.

The total allocation from the Centre under NDRF and SDRF was 8,023 crore - which was around 7.2 per cent of the losses suffered. Moreover, Karnataka government had to spend Rs 4,144 crore from its own coffers to compensate for the crop losses and houses damaged due to these natural disasters.

Also Read — Inter-state water disputes: CM Bommai to meet Union Water Resources Minister in April

The state government announced additional relief for damaged houses and crops as compensation under NDRF was found to be inadequate.

For instance, Karnataka government announced Rs five lakh compensation for houses completely damaged during floods, while NDRF norms provide only Rs 95,000. Similarly, the Karnataka government increased compensation for crop loss following the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019.

The data on losses and NDRF grants was recently tabled in the Legislative Council in response to a question by U B Venkatesh of the Congress.

According to the response by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, a total of 2.07 lakh families were affected in the 2019 floods (considered to be the worst flood suffered by the Krishna basin in more than a century), 36,306 families in 2020 and 85,862 families in 2021.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: