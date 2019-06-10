Woman among three drown in River Cauvery

Three persons, including a woman, drowned in River Cauvery at Shivanasamudra near Sattegala village, here on Sunday.

Manojkumar (23), a resident of Sunkadakatte, Bengaluru, Lokesh (21) of Kottegala in Ramanagara district and Veena (23) of Leppanayakanahalli in Kunigal, are the victims.According to the police, six friends had visited Mudukuthore in T Narasipur taluk to attend a marriage. After the function, they decided to visit the Gaganachukki and the Bharachukki Falls.

All six got into the river for a swim near the Wesley Bridge. Soon Veena began to drown. Manojkumar and Lokesh, in an attempt to rescue Veena, also drowned.The Kollegal rural police visited the spot and the divers have retrieved the bodies.