Woman delivers baby in moving train

A woman delivered a baby boy on the Udyan Express train while she was travelling to Bengaluru from Yadgir on Monday night. Geetha, a resident of Saidapur in Yadgir district, was accompanied by her husband during the journey.

She went into labour when the train came to Anantapur station in Andhra Pradesh. Some anganwadi workers from Nalawara village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, who were in in the same compartment, held a saree around the woman and helped her deliver the baby.

Siddamma, a relative of Geetha, said the mother and the child have been admitted to a hospital in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, and they are doing well.