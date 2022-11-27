Woman delivers baby in Yadgir hospital corridor

A woman delivered a baby in the corridor of the mother and child hospital in Yadgir past Saturday midnight.

It is alleged that Chandbi delivered the baby on the floor as the staff did not attend to her on her arrival.

“Timely arrival of the staff would have helped us. My wife was lying in blood,” Nawaz alleged.

“The incident occurred due to negligence of the staff. District surgeon Dr Rizwan has failed to respond. There were only two staff in the hospital,” CMC president Suresh Ambiger alleged. “She delivered the baby seconds after she reached the hospital. The baby was delivered at 12.45 am and she was admitted at 1am. There is no negligence by the staff,” Dr Rizwan said.