Woman dies during abortion, lover drives with her body

The murder of a 22-year-old woman who went missing from the city on September 3 took an interesting turn on Wednesday, with the accused roaming in his car for 24 hours along with her body after the woman died during an abortion.

The body of Shibharani Jayaprabhu, a resident of Kuvempu Nagar in the city was found murdered near Paragi town in Telangana State on Tuesday.

According to the police source, Shibharani who was studying fine arts at a college in the city fell in love with Ravikumar Poojari of Rajapur. The deceased became pregnant after physical contact. The duo visited a private nursing home in the city on September 4. By introducing themselves as couples, they requested the doctor to abort her. Unfortunately, Shibha died after the doctor administered high dosage injection, they explained.

The police investigating the case told DH that Ravikumar became anxious after her death and roamed in his car for about 24 hours by keeping the body.

Thinking that someone might identify her body if last rites were performed here, he took the body to a forest area near Paragi in Zaheerabad town of Telangana and set it ablaze there and returned to Kalaburgi.

They said Ravikumar is said to be a son of a retired police inspector of the city.