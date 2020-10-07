Woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 07 2020, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 11:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Manjula, a 20-year-old married woman, died under mysterious circumstances, near Varuna, in Mysuru district.

Her parents alleged dowry harassment by her husband, Hemanth.

Manjula and Hemanth got married a year back and Hemanth has been demanding a dowry of Rs two lakh.

According to the police, though Manjula died, her parents were not informed about the death. Hemanth and his family were preparing to perform the final rites.

Manjula's parents, who learnt about the death, rushed to the spot along with the police. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

