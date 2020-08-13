Woman killed in LPG cylinder blast

A woman was killed in an LPG cylinder blast at Ballakere village near Gorur in the taluk on Thursday. Three others were seriously injured in the mishap.

The deceased is Sumithra (48) of the village. The injured are her husband Lakshman, son Sudeep and daughter Shruthi. They were provided first aid at the local hospital and shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru, for further treatment. The cylinder exploded, when the woman was cooking at around 7 pm on Wednesday. The roof of the house was totally damaged. The television set, clothes and other household equipment was gutted in the fire. Fire and Emergency personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Gorur police visited the spot for inspection.