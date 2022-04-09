Woman kills self after Instagram user threatens to leak obscene photos of her online

A 23-year-old woman from Shiralakoppa town of Shikaripur taluk died, allegedly hanging from a ceiling fan in her residence, after an Instagram user threatened to upload obscene pictures of her on social media.

The police said that the accused had initially threatened to upload morphed photos of the woman on social media and blackmailed her into sharing an obscene video of herself. However, the accused continued to threaten her.

The woman shared her issues with her father following which they lodged a complaint with the police. However, the woman killed herself, the police said. A case was registered at Shiralakoppa.

