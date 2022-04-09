Woman blackmailed with obscene photos, kills self

Woman kills self after Instagram user threatens to leak obscene photos of her online

A case was filed with the police, but the woman killed herself due to extreme pressure

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 09 2022, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 10:43 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

A 23-year-old woman from Shiralakoppa town of Shikaripur taluk died, allegedly hanging from a ceiling fan in her residence, after an Instagram user threatened to upload obscene pictures of her on social media.

The police said that the accused had initially threatened to upload morphed photos of the woman on social media and blackmailed her into sharing an obscene video of herself. However, the accused continued to threaten her.

The woman shared her issues with her father following which they lodged a complaint with the police. However, the woman killed herself, the police said. A case was registered at Shiralakoppa.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
cyber bullying
Instagram

Related videos

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

When festivals unite

When festivals unite

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

 