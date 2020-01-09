Woman presumed dead; opens eyes

A woman, admitted for treatment in a private hospital who was presumed dead by her family members, is recovering at Muchandi village in Belagavi taluk.

The grief-stricken family members and relatives, who had assembled for her last rites, were shocked when the woman opened her eyes on Wednesday night.

Malu Yallappa Chougala (55), a resident of Muchandi, was admitted in a private hospital here on Tuesday for the treatment of brain fever and seizures in a state of unconsciousness. Later, her family members presumed her dead and took her to the village for last rites. They gave her milk and helped her sit when she opened her eyes. Immeditely, the preparations for the last rites were put on hold.

Meanwhile, the private hospital authorities said the patient was never declared dead and no death summary or death certificate was issued. They said that they had explained about the patient’s condition in detail to her relatives. But her son and brother-in-law requested that she be discharged and they took her against medical advice, they said.