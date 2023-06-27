Women attrition is worrisome: Priyank Kharge

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday expressed concern over women leaving the technology sector.
Some estimates put women employee attrition in IT companies at 30-40% since Dec 2022, while the industry average is currently 15%.
There is a 1-1.5 percentage point dip in overall share of women in tech workforce as well.
Quite worrisome. Women logging out of tech workforce…
— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 27, 2023
“Some estimates put women employee attrition in IT companies at 30-40% since December 2022 while the industry average is currently 15%,” Priyank said in a tweet. “There is a 1-1.5 percentage point dip in overall share of women in tech workforce as well. Quite worrisome. Women logging out of tech workforce is not good for us,” he said.
