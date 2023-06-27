Women attrition is worrisome: Priyank Kharge

Some estimates put women employee attrition in IT companies at 30-40% since December 2022 while the industry average is currently 15%, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 05:08 ist
IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday expressed concern over women leaving the technology sector. 

“Some estimates put women employee attrition in IT companies at 30-40% since December 2022 while the industry average is currently 15%,” Priyank said in a tweet. “There is a 1-1.5 percentage point dip in overall share of women in tech workforce as well. Quite worrisome. Women logging out of tech workforce is not good for us,” he said.

Karnataka
equality
Priyank Kharge

