Women's coop societies to come up in all taluks: Bommai

Karnataka can be number one in the country if the cooperative sector grows, the CM said

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 20 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 02:49 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at 'Sahakara Ratna' award ceremony in Bengaluru on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will launch women’s multi-purpose co-operative societies in all taluks with 90 per cent share capital from the government.

He was speaking at the ‘Sahakara Ratna’ award ceremony organised by the Department of Cooperation, Karnataka State Co-Operative Credit Societies Federation Ltd and Karnataka State Co-Operative Housing Federation Ltd, on Sunday.

To encourage the membership of those from backward class, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities in various cooperative groups, state government will pay the membership fees, Bommai announced. Cooperative sector will succeed only if a large number of women and working class population becomes part of it, he said.

The government was also planning to generate more employment by involving the sector. Karnataka can be number one in the country if the cooperative sector grows, the CM said.

Recalling the announcement made in the state budget of setting up ‘Ksheera Samruddhi Bank’ to benefit milk producers, Bommai said that a government order will be issued soon. The state government had set aside Rs 100 cr for the bank in the recent budget.

The objective of the bank is to ensure that farmers reap the profits of milk production, he added.

Karnataka
women
cooperative society
basavaraj bommai

