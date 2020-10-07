Won’t make CBI raids a bypoll issue, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said his party would not go to the voters of Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar with the CBI raids on him as an issue for the November 3 bypolls.
“There’s no need to make that an issue. People will decide on their own,” Shivakumar told reporters.
He was speaking soon after the Congress high command approved the candidature of former minister T B Jayachandra for Sira and late IAS officer D K Ravi’s wife Kusuma H for Rajarajeshwarinagar.
“These bypolls won’t impact the Modi government or the B S Yediyurappa government. But, a message should be sent that the current administration is not pro-people. We have faith in voters that they will send that message,” Shivakumar said.
