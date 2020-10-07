Won’t make CBI raids a bypoll issue, says DK Shivakumar

Won’t make CBI raids a bypoll issue, says DK Shivakumar

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 07 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 03:30 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said his party would not go to the voters of Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar with the CBI raids on him as an issue for the November 3 bypolls. 

“There’s no need to make that an issue. People will decide on their own,” Shivakumar told reporters.

He was speaking soon after the Congress high command approved the candidature of former minister T B Jayachandra for Sira and late IAS officer D K Ravi’s wife Kusuma H for Rajarajeshwarinagar. 

“These bypolls won’t impact the Modi government or the B S Yediyurappa government. But, a message should be sent that the current administration is not pro-people. We have faith in voters that they will send that message,” Shivakumar said. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
CBI

What's Brewing

'Pandemic could push 115 million into extreme poverty'

'Pandemic could push 115 million into extreme poverty'

How many Americans can afford Trump's Covid treatment?

How many Americans can afford Trump's Covid treatment?

Are hospitals ready for Covid-19’s second wave?

Are hospitals ready for Covid-19’s second wave?

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

 