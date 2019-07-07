Won't allow mid-term polls: Yeddyurappa 

BJP State president B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday ruled out the possibility of mid-term Assembly polls and said his party will try to form an alternative government if the Congress-JD(S) coalition ends.

Speaking to reporters at Navile village in Hassan district, he claimed that the MLAs who had resigned from the coalition were not in touch with the BJP. "The MLAs are not in touch with us. They have resigned as they were upset with the government's style of functioning," he told reporters.

The BJP will wait and watch the developments and take a call. "We will not allow mid-term polls in the State. We will neither go to Delhi nor meet the Governor," he said.

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa travelled to Tumakuru and Hassan districts as part of his tour to the drought-affected areas. The BJP leader's drought tour is seen as an effort to distance himself for the political developments and depict that the BJP had no role in the resignations.

"The State government has lost the faith of people and its MLAs," he said. To a question on the party's move, if an opportunity emerged to form a government, he said, "We are not Sanyasis."