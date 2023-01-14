Won't let down Panchamasalis, says Bommai

The High Court has not halted the government’s decision to provide 2D reservation benefits to Panchamasalis, but has directed to maintain the status quo, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Saturday.

The government would keep its promise made to the Panchamasalis after the final report from Karnataka State Commission For Backward Classes, he reiterated Bommai was speaking at the Raitha Ratna convention as part of Hara Jathra Mahotsava.

Hasty decisions can’t be taken on such demand. Courts in Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra banned the respective governments’ orders for similar demands for local communities. The government did not want any legal hurdles in fulfilling the promise, he said.

“I am not bothered about criticisms against me. I won’t let down the community,” he promised.