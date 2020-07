Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday asserted that the government will not withdraw the ordinance amending the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. "This is a progressive move and I'm surprised that Siddaramaiah is opposing it. The entire country had one law and we had another. It was causing problems for farmers and others. All this time, the law had been misused leading to corruption. It caused enough losses to the state," Narayan said.