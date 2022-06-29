Work unitedly to bring party to power, Rahul tells Siddu, DKS

With differences between former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D K Shivakumar intensifying on who should be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the next Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday prodded both leaders and asked them to work unitedly.

Rahul, who held separate meetings with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, assured them that their demands would be fulfilled if the party came to power.

After an hour-long meeting with the two leaders, Rahul clearly told them to work jointly to bring the party to power without giving scope for differences.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, general secretary (incharge of Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala, party’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu were also present at the meeting, a senior leader said. At the closed-door meeting, Siddaramaiah is reported to have said that if he was made the CM candidate, he was capable of bringing the party to power.

But Shivakumar, who also demanded that he be declared as the CM candidate, said he was ready to accept the popular suggestion of facing the elections under a collective leadership, said the leader.

This is the second meeting by Rahul with Karnataka leaders in the national capital in the past two days.

The meetings come in the background of a survey by Kanugolu which warned that the strong differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar could hurt the party’s election prospects.

“Lack of coordination between the two top leaders is hurting the prospects of the party. There is vertical division among party leaders and legislators,” said a leader quoting the report.

After the meeting, Rahul took both the leaders to a five-star hotel for lunch. Venugopal, Surjewala and Kanugolu also joined them. The Congress is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency mood in the state ruled by the BJP.

Leaders in Delhi are wary after Siddaamaiah’s followers announced their plan to hold a grand event to mark his 75th birthday in Davangere on August 3. This is seen in political circles as the Kuruba leader’s show of strength.

Emerging out of the meeting, Shivakumar and Siddramaiah told the media that the meeting discussed preparations for the coming elections to local bodies and the Assembly.

When asked whether the issue of CM candidate was discussed, Shivakumar said, “the first priority will be to bring Congress to power, for which all leaders will work unitedly.”

However, Siddaramaiah did not answer this query. He said he had requested Rahul to attend the Davangere event, to which the Congress leader agreed.