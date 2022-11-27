Worker crushed to death at UGD work site

Police said that the workers were digging the road for laying the UGD pipeline when the tragedy struck

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 27 2022, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 07:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 35-year-old labourer was crushed to death after a cement slab fell on him, while laying an underground drainage (UGD) pipeline, on Bhajana Mandira Road near Kumbalagodu in western Bengaluru on Saturday. 

According to police, Chalapathi from Venkatapura of Mulbagal taluk in Kolar district, died while his colleague, Muniyappa, 45, another labourer from the same village, escaped with minor injuries.

Both lived in a labour shed in Neelasandra.

Police said that the workers were digging the road for laying the UGD pipeline when the tragedy struck. After digging the pit, they kept the cement slabs on the road adjacent to it. A large cement slab slipped into the pit and fell on the labourers at around 3 pm. Rescue workers cleared the debris and retrieved Chalapathi's body.

Kengeri police later shifted the body for a post-mortem, which is scheduled for Sunday.

Police have booked a case against Devaraju, the private contractor hired by the BWSSB, for causing death by negligence under IPC Section 304A.

He has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Sunday for further necessary action, a senior officer said.

Karnataka
Bengaluru

