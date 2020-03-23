Worried about quarantining large number of people, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday expressed concern over how the government can quarantine “the large number of people” who have come in contact with those tested positive for Covid-19, but vowed to intensify measures to tackle the crisis.

Yediyurappa voiced this concern during a meeting with heads of private hospitals. “I told them the government is serious to implement all suggestions given by them to contain the virus. Our only worry is how to quarantine the large number of people who have come in contact with the diseased. They suggested a complete shutdown,” he told reporters.

The chief minister said the private sector representatives, who were in the meeting, suggested starting fever clinics where preliminary check-ups will be done. “Thirty fever clinics will be started,” he said. “They came forward to spare the service of doctors and clinical staff working in their hospitals. They’ve agreed to spare over 100 ventilators,” he added.

Narayana Health founder Dr Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, Manipal Hospitals chairperson Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Aster Hospital CEO Dr Nitish Shetty, Association of Healthcare Providers of India president Dr Alex Thomas among others attended the meeting with the chief minister.

“They said the public-private partnership should be strengthened to deal with Covid-19. The government is keen not only to tackle and prevent the spread of Covid-19, but it’s even serious to create the required infrastructure to treat patients,” Yediyurappa

said.

The government, the CM said, has decided to create a separate 1,200-bedded block at Victoria Hospital and another 1,200 beds will be pooled up at a private hospital.

The CM also urged urbanites not to venture into villages. “My sincere and serious appeal to people staying in urban centres is, don’t visit villages and hamlets that are till today free from Covid-19,” he said.