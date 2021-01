Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Vijayapura, Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said that he would have become the chief minister if he had “kept quiet”

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Yatnal said that his biodata was clean and he was neither a “family politician” nor does he face any corruption charge. “I mince no words while giving statements. I have never asked anyone to make me minister,” he said.