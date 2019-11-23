Writer Abdul Majid Khan no more

Noted poet and author Abdul Majid Khan passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. Known for his works in Kannada, English and Urdu languages, Abdul Majid Khan was hailed as versatile writer of modern times.

Hailing from Sagar, Shivamogga, Abdul Majid Khan began his career as professor of English in Hubballi and later served at the KLE Institutions in

Bengaluru until his retirement. During his stint as lecturer at Hubballi in

1980s Khan was active in the literary circles of the twin cities.

While Khan has written 18 works in Kannada, he has also published 9 books in English and 3 in Urdu languages.

He was honoured by the Karnataka and Urdu Sahitya academies for his contribution to the world of literature.