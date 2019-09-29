Yaduveer's 5th durbar brings alive royal heritage

The nine-day Navaratri and Dasara celebrations unveiled the royal regalia at Mysuru Palace with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar conducting his fifth private durbar (khasagi durbar), amid a select gathering, here, on Sunday.

While Naada Habba Dasara 2019 was launched atop the Chamundi Hill, the 27th titular king of the Yadu dynasty, Yaduveer ascended the gem-studded golden throne at 10.35 am, during the auspicious Vrishchika Lagna, beginning the private durbar.

As Yaduveer, attired in the traditional royal robes and precious gem-studded jewellery, entered the durbar hall, guards and musicians, dressed in their traditional attire, followed him. Guided by the priests, he performed kalasha and Ganesha puja from 9.35 am.

Yaduveer performed puja to the golden throne, decorated with flowers. He circumambulated the throne, before ascending it, with court musicians playing the state anthem of the erstwhile Mysuru state ‘Kayo Sri Gowri’. He stood in the saluting position on the throne as a mark of respect and performed the centuries-old rituals.

Yaduveer conducted the durbar for around half-an-hour. Special lighting from huge chandeliers, adding glitter to the golden was a sight to behold.

Court scholars, palace officials, priests of palace temples, family members were witness to the annual event. Priests from temples on the Palace premises and also from Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangapatna, Sringeri, Chamundeshwari temple atop the hill, Uttanahalli and Parakala Mutt offered prasada to Yaduveer.

Chamundi Thotti

The day began for the royal family with special rituals during the early hours of Sunday, at Chamundi Thotti, on the Palace premises.

The royal throne (Simhasana) was assembled during the auspicious time between 5.10 am and 5.30 am. After performing Ganesha puja, ‘kankanadharane’ was performed for Yaduveer and Trishika Kumari, under the guidance of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. A special puja was performed to the royal elephant, horse and cow.

Women belonging to the Arasu clan performed aarathi to Yaduveer after the durbar. Trishika Kumari performed ‘pada puja’ to Yaduveer. The private durbar will be held for nine days and will conclude on Ayudha Puja day.