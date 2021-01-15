Yatnal loses police cover, hits out at Yediyurappa

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday launched a fresh tirade against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over the “sudden” withdrawal of his police cover.

In a letter to Yediyurappa, Yatnal, also a former Union minister, said he was given police protection because he faced a threat from “anti-Hindu groups and fanatic powers” owing to his “pro-Hindu and pro-people fight”. The police protection has now been withdrawn, Yatnal claimed.

“If something untoward happens to me in the coming days, you and your government will be responsible,” Yatnal, the firebrand Bijapur City MLA, stated in the letter.

“Because I have made statements against the chief minister, you have withdrawn the police protection that was given to me. By doing this, you have continued your old habit of indulging in hate politics,” Yatnal said.

“I was given police protection to prevent any mishap that can occur due to my fight. But I know the malice behind the sudden withdrawal of police protection. This reflects your distorted mindset,” he said vowing that nothing would stop him from fighting for pro-Hindu, pro-people issues and against injustice.

Yatnal, a Lingayat like Yediyurappa, has minced no words in his criticism of the chief minister and his style of functioning. He even said that Yediyurappa’s family had “hijacked” the state BJP.