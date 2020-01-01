Yediyurappa meets Uttarakhand CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held talks with his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat, during the latter's visit to the city on Monday.

According to a release by CMO, an exchange programme of students from various educational institutions was discussed during the meeting. While students from Karnataka had visited the northern state already, students from Uttarakhand are expected to visit Karnataka shortly.

Apart from it, talks were also held regarding developmental activities in both states and cooperation between various agencies of the two governments and others, according to a release.