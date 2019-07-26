'Yediyurappa', not Yeddyurappa, to take CM oath

The three-time chief Minister, all set for his forth innings, has changed his name back to Yediyurappa, as seen in the letter he had sent to the Governor Vajubhai Vala. B S Yediyurappa had sent the letter, asking permission for the swearing-in ceremony and to take office and secrecy as chief minister on Friday.



The letter sent from BSY to the Governor, signed as B S Yediyurappa. (DH File Photo)



"I may be invited to form alternative Government today itself and I will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan between 6 p.m and 6:15 p.m," BSY said in the letter.



B S Yediyurappa changed his Twitter handle name, as well. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)



BSY previously had change his name in 2007, to B S Yeddyurappa, supposedly after a consultation from an astrologer. He changed it again now, amidst the state's crisis, where the coalition - JD(S) and Congress - government struggled to maintain governance.