Yediyurappa on temple visit in Kerala

  • Dec 23 2019, 22:55pm ist
  Dec 23 2019

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited Sree Padamanabhaswami temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday and offered prayers.

On Tuesday morning he will be proceeding to Kannur district in North Kerala to offer prayers at Sree Rajarajeswara temple and would return to Karnataka.

Police sources said that the Karnataka Chief Minister’s visit to Kerala was a purely private one.

Police was also maintaining utmost confidentiality regarding Yediyurappa’s Kerala visit owing to the recent protests in Kerala against police actions at Mangaluru in connection with stirs opposing CAA. A section of Youth Congress showed black-flags at  Yediyurappa in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening.

