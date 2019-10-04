Yediyurappa should resign, demands Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s resignation for his remarks that the state’s coffers were empty for flood relief.

On Thursday, Yediyurappa told BJP legislator Anand Mamani during a review meeting in Belagavi that the government had no money. “Where are the funds? The state’s coffers are empty,” the chief minister said, giving a shot in the arm to the Opposition.

“Shri Yediyurappa avare, after accepting that your government has gone bankrupt, you have no moral right to stay in power even for a single minute. Please resign & leave the office immediately. Don’t punish our people,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi shot back at Siddaramaiah for demanding the chief minister’s resignation. “You and the Congress looted Karnataka for six years leaving it bankrupt in every way possible. With what face are you accusing Yediyurappa of bankrupting the state and asking him to resign? Don’t share and morality exist in your dictionary?” Ravi said in a tweet.