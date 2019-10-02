Yediyurappa supreme for state BJP, says Kateel

Amid rumours over a rift between state BJP president Nailn Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the former has declared that Yediyurappa is “supreme” for the BJP.

“There is no difference of opinion between us. I speak to Yediyurappa twice a day. I seek his guidance on every issue including appointment of office-bearers,” Kateel said here on Wednesday. He was speeking after launching “Gandhi Sakala Yatra” at Examba village in the taluk.

Kateel said that Yediyurappa had become a chief minister at a critical time when the state was facing both flood and drought. “It is my responsibility to support him in every possible way. The workers and office-bearers of the party should not give any statement in public except in party platform,” Kateel added.

Describing Yediyurappa as “great leader,” Kateel said that he had come up under his tutelage and he complies with Yediyrappa’s orders in letter and spirit. Kateel blamed the media for creating a rift between them.

Kateel said that a delegation of BJP Lok Sabha members led by Yediyurappa would submit a memorandum to the prime minister seeking funds for flood relief.