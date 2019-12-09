Yellapur: Cong failed to cash in on early campaign

The Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the Yellapur seat, despite hectic campaigning by senior leaders Siddaramaiah and R V Deshpande.

The party started canvassing early, by nominating its candidate, Bheemanna Naik, even before the Supreme Court decided on the disqualified MLAs.

The Congress failed to get enough votes in Mundgod and Banavasi, as also Ahinda votes.

Though Naik campaigned hard, Hebbar's connect with the voters, development works undertaken by him and systematic campaign by BJP saw it through, it is said.

Out of six constituencies in the district, the Congress now has Haliyal, the rest held by the saffron party.