Yet another Puneeth Rajkumar fan ends life

Unable to bear the pain caused by the death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, a 25-year-old youth reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a fan in his residence at Vijayanagara lay-out in the city on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Kumar, son of Chandrappa, resident of Vijayanagara, Davangere city. A die-hard fan of Puneeth, he had watched all films of the actor in cinema halls.

After the death of the actor, he was not eating food properly. He was deeply hurt after watching the funeral ceremony of the actor on TV news channels. He took the extreme step when his parents went to Nandibevur village in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district to attend a religious programme.

He is survived by his father, mother and two sisters. Gandhinagar police visited the spot. The funeral of Kumar was held on November 4.

