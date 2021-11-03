Yet another Puneeth Rajkumar fan ends life

Yet another Puneeth Rajkumar fan ends life

After the death of the actor, he was not eating food properly

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Nov 03 2021, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 17:10 ist
He was deeply hurt after watching the funeral ceremony of the actor on TV news channels. Credit: AFP Photo

Unable to bear the pain caused by the death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, a 25-year-old youth reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a fan in his residence at Vijayanagara lay-out in the city on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Kumar, son of Chandrappa, resident of Vijayanagara, Davangere city. A die-hard fan of Puneeth, he had watched all films of the actor in cinema halls.

Also read: When a young Puneeth was petrified by Rajkumar's ferocious act in 'Bhakta Prahlada'

After the death of the actor, he was not eating food properly. He was deeply hurt after watching the funeral ceremony of the actor on TV news channels. He took the extreme step when his parents went to Nandibevur village in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district to attend a religious programme.

He is survived by his father, mother and two sisters. Gandhinagar police visited the spot. The funeral of Kumar was held on November 4. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Puneeth Rajkumar
India News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Sports must unite, not divide

Sports must unite, not divide

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

 