Yet to receive report on Tipu in textbooks: Edu min

Days after the report by an expert panel recommended the Karnataka Textbook Society to retain content regarding Tipu Sultan on textbooks, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the panel was yet to submit its report to the government.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Neither me nor the chief secretary has received the report submitted by the expert committee. The government will take a decision in consultation with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, after it is submitted,” he said.

The government had formed the committee after BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan sought the removal of content related to Tipu Sultan. The committee, comprising of academicians and historians, had submitted a report to the Society, noting that it was impossible to teach the history of Mysuru without introducing Tipu in the textbooks.

Sakala services

Commenting on Sakala services, he said that the government was mulling to extend it to the Secretariat.

The chief minister had agreed to introduce the services as there have been complaints of undue delay in clearing files.

Measures will be taken soon to ensure that the Secretariat is also covered under Sakala, he added.