Yogi is nalayak, has no right to continue as CM after Hathras, Gandhi incident: Siddharamaiah

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Siddharamaiah, said that incident of roughing up of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the way to console the family of gang-rape victim has once again proved that there is 'jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh under the rule of Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath. "Yogi does not have right to continue as CM," he said.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on Friday, Siddharamaiah said, Yogi government has destroyed law and order and the state appears to have jungle raj. Conduct of the police against Rahul Gandhi displays autocratic rule of police and raises doubt on whether there was any democracy left.

Track live updates on the Hathras rape case here

Police conduct against Rahul Gandhi was on the instructions of the chief minister, he alleged.

Siddharamaiah reiterated that gang-rape of women and girls in Uttar Pradesh shows that there was no protection for them and there was no right for the chief minister to continue in office.

"We do not know if he is Yogi or bhogi, but is not fit to be in power. He is nalayak", he said.

Regarding victims of floods in 2019 too not getting compensation, he said, "The issue was raised during the legislature session but government did not reply. This year too not a rupee has been spent. It's an anti-people government with corruption being at peak."

"During the month of July, we unveiled the truth od the purchase of medical equipment at much higher prices, but it was denied by stating that Rs 370 crore had been spent, but legislature was informed by Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar that Rs 4,300 crore have been spent," he said.

Covid-19 protocol have led to us being unable to protest demanding aid for the flood affected, he expressed.

Regarding the statement made by BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel against him, Siddharamaiah said Kateel's statement was made for political gain as he was not aware of facts."During my tenure as chief minister, not a single cheque bounced, but this government does not have money to pay salaries of government employees," he said.