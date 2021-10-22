You will run out of space for burial, warns VHP

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Oct 22 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 05:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

If we start retaliating for the attacks on Hindus, you will run out of space for burial, Vishwa Hindu Parishad state convener Basavaraj warned on Friday.

He was addressing an open meeting called during the Tumakuru bandh observed condemning attacks on Bajrang Dal activists.

"We will retaliate if our Hindu brethren are attacked. We won't sit quiet if they slaughter cow or woo Hindu woman for love jihad," he said.

Hindu Jagaran Vedike state secretary Ullas said, "We will resort to violence, if need be, to protect Hindu Dharma. We will teach 'Jihadi terrorists' a lesson. A young brigade will be formed to counter any attack on dharma and the nation."

"Organisations like SDPI and PFI have continued their assault on Hindus. After then CM Siddaramaiah withdrew criminal cases against PFI activists, many Hindu activists were murdered," he alleged.

