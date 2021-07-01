You'll need Covid-19 negative report to enter Karnataka from Kerala

The Karnataka government on Thursday ordered that all people entering the state from Kerala will need to produce a negative RT-PCR report.

This measure is to keep a check on the dreaded Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 that has been reported in some Kerala districts.

“Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc,” Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar stated in his order.

The surveillance measure comes days after the government imposed a similar instruction for people coming into Karnataka from Maharashtra.

Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar that border Kerala have been asked to deploy necessary staff at checkposts to ensure that all vehicles entering Karnataka are checked for compliance, the order said.

Also read — Travellers from Maharashtra will need Covid-19 negative RT-PCR test or vaccination report to enter Karnataka

Those visiting Karnataka from Kerala daily for education, business and other reasons, including students, should undergo the RT-PCR test once in 15 days and “possess the negative test report,” the order said.

Those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and children below two years of age are exempted from producing the negative RT-PCR report.

In dire emergency situations such as death in a family or medical treatment, the passenger’s swab will be collected on arrival and further action will be taken based on the RT-PCR test report, the order said.