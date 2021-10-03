Youth found dead: Cops suspect murder over affair

A youth was found murdered on railway tracks on the outskirts of Khanapur town with his hands and legs tied and head severed. The incident is said to have taken place on September 28, but came to light late.

The youth is believed to have been murdered over a love affair with a girl from another community.

Deceased Arbaz Mulla (24) was a resident of Khanapur. He had an affair with a girl from another community and both the families had objected to it, sources said.

On September 27, Arbaz had left home to meet his friends, but next morning his decapitated body was found near railway tracks.

The Belagavi Railway Police, who have registered a case of unnatural death initially, are expected to transfer the case to Khanapur police after they found injuries and cuts on the body following a post-mortem.

The police suspect that the youth was murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped on railway tracks to destroy evidence.

The police have detained eight persons for questioning in connection with the murder. However, no arrests have been made in the case.

