Youth in Belagavi murdered over suspected rivalry

Representative image. Credit: iStock

A youth was murdered after being assaulted with sharp weapons at Gangwadi late Sunday night.

He has been identified as Shahabaz (24), a resident of Azam Nagar.

A group of about ten people assaulted Shahabaz with sharp weapons and he was left in a pool of blood on the spot. He was shifted to the District Hospital for treatment where he succumbed.

An old rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident. Based on the CCTV footage available, police have detained two suspects.

Mal-Maruti police have registered a case.

