Youth long for Yuva Sambhrama; event to run for 11 days

Popularity of Yuva Sambhrama, a major attraction among youths during Dasara festival, is increasing with every passing year. Thus, the Yuva Dasara sub-committee is planning Yuva Sambhrama for 11 days this time. The best teams of Yuva Sambhrama are provided an opportunity to perform in Yuva Dasara.

MP Pratap Simha said, "Several schools, colleges and youths from North Karnataka region are demanding for an opportunity to participate in Yuva Sambhrama. This time, the authorities have received several applications and 278 teams will perform during Yuva Sambhrama. Last year, the event was held for eight days and 180 teams had participated. Owing to the demand, the event is extended by three days," the MP said, in a meeting, at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

District in-charge Minister V Somanna and Tourism Minister C T Ravi were present.

Actor Ganesh will inaugurate the event on September 17 and Yuva Sambhrama will conclude on September 25. As many as 20 teams will perform each day.

District in-charge Minister V Somanna said, "The teams will perform plays, skits and mime on themes such as women empowerment, traffic rules, folklore, wildlife and forest conservation, and Swachh Bharat." The dignitaries released Yuva Sambhrama poster, on the occasion.

Dasara promotion

Tourism Minister C T Ravi directed the officials of the Tourism department to promote Dasara festival. "Publicity activities must be taken up at airports, railway stations among other places. The authorities should lay out plans to popularise Dasara in advance, from next Dasara," he said.

MLA S A Ramdas asked the authorities to play videos, related to Dasara, in trains and Railway stations. He suggested display of advertisements at airports. MP Pratap Simha suggested to popularise Dasara through in-flight magazines.

Tourism Director K N Ramesh said, "The department is promoting the event to attract more number of visitors. A variety of events, such as quiz competition, Dasara kite festival and others are organised."

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) Managing Director Kumar Pushkar was present.