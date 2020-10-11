Youth sweeps away in stream

Youth swept away in stream

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Raichur,
  • Oct 11 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 12:08 ist
One of the two youths stuck in the middle of the stream. Credit: DH Photo

One of two youths who went to defecate in the open were swept away in flash floods struck a stream near Maski town of the district.

Two staff of the Fire and Emergency Services department who went to rescue the youths have also caught in the stream.

A rope that was tied between two saplings in the stream had snapped due to the undercurrent of flowing water. It cut while efforts to rescue one of them with the help of the rope was undertaken.

Another youth was safe in the middle of the stream. The water level has increased in the stream as water has been let into Maski reservoir after it had filled to its brim.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Raichur

What's Brewing

Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore

Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore

No solution in sight to tackle stubble burning

No solution in sight to tackle stubble burning

Next generation of Indian players light up the IPL

Next generation of Indian players light up the IPL

Rohingya refugees: Portraits of the persecuted

Rohingya refugees: Portraits of the persecuted

Trump called his supporters ‘disgusting.’ Do they care?

Trump called his supporters ‘disgusting.’ Do they care?

Manipur villagers give up land compensation for highway

Manipur villagers give up land compensation for highway

DH Toon | An international conspiracy against Yogi?

DH Toon | An international conspiracy against Yogi?

 