Youth swept away in stream

One of two youths who went to defecate in the open were swept away in flash floods struck a stream near Maski town of the district.

Two staff of the Fire and Emergency Services department who went to rescue the youths have also caught in the stream.

A rope that was tied between two saplings in the stream had snapped due to the undercurrent of flowing water. It cut while efforts to rescue one of them with the help of the rope was undertaken.

Another youth was safe in the middle of the stream. The water level has increased in the stream as water has been let into Maski reservoir after it had filled to its brim.