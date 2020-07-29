ZAK launches mobile app

The Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), and Mysuru Zoo launched a mobile phone application ‘Zoos of Karnataka’, to enable the people to contribute for conservation education, rescue, relief and rehabilitation of wild animals, on Wednesday.

Forest Minister Anand Singh dedicated the application virtually and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family, witnessed the event at Mysuru Zoo. The app will be useful in online animal adoption and donations to all nine zoos of Karnataka, for any amount starting from Rs 50.

Member Secretary of ZAK B P Ravi said, "The app was developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat to make the country self-reliant."