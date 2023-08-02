Zameer to fund education of 29 Manipur girl students

Housing and Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced that he would fund the education and welfare of 29 girl students from Manipur who have migrated to Bengaluru.

Khan spent his 57th birthday with the Manipur girls who have taken shelter at St Teresa Educational Institutions in Chamarajpet, the constituency he represents in the Legislative Assembly. On the occasion, he announced a financial help of Rs 2 lakh.

He interacted with the Manipur students. The displaced students explained that they came to Bengaluru because of the violence in their border state.

"The students have to stay back here for at least seven years to complete their education and the minister promised to bear the cost of education and their welfare for the whole period," a statement from Khan's office said on Tuesday.

The minister said the students are "very safe here" and that he would make arrangements for "anything they wanted". He had breakfast with the Manipur students.

According to Khan, 200 students have come from Manipur to Bengaluru. Of them, 29 students have taken shelter in the Chamarajpet-based institution while the rest are accommodated in other institutions.