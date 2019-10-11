ZP asst secy booked for forging CM secy's signature

A case has been registered against Chikkaballapur Zilla Panchayat assistant secretary Chandrakanth B K on the charge of forging the signature of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa’s political secretary and Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath to seek transfer to Bengaluru, on Friday. It is suspected that he has also forged the signature of the chief minister.

Chandrakanth has been accused of using Vishwanath's letterhead to write a recommendation letter to the chief minister about his transfer to Bengaluru. In the 'fake recommendation letter', Vishwanath says that he knows Chandrakanth who has the responsibility of taking care of aged parents. This is cited as the ground for his transfer to Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat as assistant project officer-01, in the place of one Vittal Kavale. The letter, which also seeks an order for the transfer, also has a forged signature of Vishwanath, it is learnt.

Vishwanath has now filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police stating that his letterhead, dated on September 18, is fake and his signature is also forged. In the complaint, he has also suspected that the signature of the chief minister has been forged. He has sought a detailed investigation into the incident and action against the culprits.

The fraud came to light during the verification and the Vidhana Soudha police are investigating the case.