ZP ZEO chosen to present achievements before Centre

Chikkaballapur Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (ZP CEO) B Fouzia Taranum has been chosen to make a presentation on the various development programmes being implemented in the district before the Union government cabinet secretary.

Taranum is one among two officers in all of India, who have been selected for the unique opportunity. The other officer is from Tamil Nadu.

The water conservation measures implemented in Chikkaballapur district have come in for praise from both state and Central governments. Measures under the Jala Shakti programme like rainwater harvesting, Kalyani cleaning, Multi-Arch Check Dam, Gokunte and Krishi Honda have been much appreciated.

Reacting to this development, ZP CEO Taranum said that in the district, under the Jala Shakti programme, the ZP had a target of completing 1,979 works and begin 3,274 works. "As much as 65% progress has been achieved. Since we have surpassed the target set for us, the state and Centre has recognised our efforts," she noted.