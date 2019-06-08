Sumalatha seeks BJP help for Mandya’s development

Newly-elected Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh visited the state BJP headquarters here on Saturday and held talks with the party’s national joint general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The BJP did not field a candidate in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, instead extended its support to Sumalatha who went on to defeat Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil in a high-voltage contest.

“I came here to express my gratitude. It’s my duty to thank everyone who supported me,” Sumalatha told reporters.

“I need the Centre’s support for the development of Mandya. I’ve requested their cooperation,” she said. Asked if she would extend outside support to the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha, Sumalatha said: “I haven’t discussed that, but I don’t think they need it anyway, given the numbers they have.”