Don't just resist, seek a professional's advice

For years there has been a lot of misinformation that has surrounded resistance based training. These false notions mainly pertain to how resistance training affects the shape of one’s body and it is wildly believed that this type of training tends to “bulk” you up and give you a Schwarzenegger-esque type appearance.

One of the reasons for the propagation of this belief is rooted in the body building era/culture that splashes images of bulging muscles in men and women. The truth behind those body types which many are not privy to is the use of supplements, steroids and other artificial mass gainers which cause muscle mass to increase beyond what is normal. Adhering to this belief could be the reason as to why you struggle to reach your fitness goals, put yourself at the risk of developing posture-related aches/ pains and injuries and prevent yourself from having a well-rounded fitness programme.

Resistance training by definition is any exercise that causes a muscle or a group of muscles to contract against an external resistance. The external resistance can take different forms/shapes and include dumbbells, barbells, resistance bands, kettlebells, resistance machines, bodyweight, etc. When resistance training is incorporated into ones overall fitness programme (with proper guidance), this form of exercise will, among other things, help the individual lose weight, improve body composition (reduce body fat percentage and increase lean muscle), improve posture and reduce the risk of injury, prevent the onset of osteoporosis and prevent/ manage chronic conditions like diabetes, heart diseases, arthritis, obesity and depression.



Swetha Subbiah



This is how it all works: movement is key to physical wellness and muscles in turn are the key to movement. Muscles are attached to bones and when we want to perform any movement, e.g. bending our arm to lift a glass of water to sip from it, muscles contract or shorten (in this example, the bicep) and pulls on the bones, in order to perform that movement.

Muscles are governed by the “use it or lose it” principle, meaning that if a particular muscle is not used, over time the muscle starts to waste away, a condition known as muscular atrophy. This is because the body has an innate need to conserve calories, however, in order to maintain muscle tissue, the body needs to burn calories through the day. Therefore, when muscles are not being used, the body will try and get rid of it to conserve calories.

In the past, due to the nature of our existence, there was no real need to focus on this type of training as our livelihoods had us working our muscles anyway. Today, however, because of our sedentary lifestyles, muscles are not being used as they should.

Think about the average person with a desk job, he or she spends hours crouched over a desk typing and texting.

Under these circumstances, some muscles, mainly those located in the anterior (front) of the individual’s body, are overstressed and tighten up e.g. hip flexors, pectorals, etc. While some muscles located in the posterior (back) part tend to be underused. This results in muscular imbalance and poor posture which is the starting point of injury.

Lastly, an important point to note here is that when exercises are not performed in proper form or a programme does not take into account the current fitness levels and specific needs of the individual, it could lead to injury.

So before embarking on a resistance-based training programme, do seek the advice of a professional.

(The author has over a decade of experience in the fitness industry. She is certified in various areas of fitness such as Posture Analysis, Suspension Training, Kettlebell, Advance Personal Training and Pre-Post Natal Training from one of the top institutes in the UK. In 2018, she became one of the few Sports Performance Coaches in the country.)