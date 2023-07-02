Dungarpur’s grandeur dazzles

The princely state of Dungarpur was founded in the 14th century and has traces of its lineage back to the end of the 12th century. It is a hidden treasure for historians, as the several kings who have ruled this region have left behind stories that are waiting to be discovered.

Located 100 km south of Udaipur, near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, Dungarpur was known as Dungar na gharan or ‘house on the hillock’. Considering that it was surrounded by Delhi, Malwa and Gujarat sultanates and later the Mughals, the princely state of Dungarpur has been touched by these cosmopolitan cultures which are still prevalent.

With temples, palaces, and museums, the town is brimming with many things to do. Some of the places to visit include:

Juna Mahal

Seeking a high safe point from attack, Juna Mahal was built in 1282 CE between two large rocky outcroppings that jut out on both sides of this palace. This seven-storeyed gigantic palace was built with the architectural design of a fort. With a two-storey basement, it was constructed from Dawra stone. While Juna Mahal now looks deserted and in ruins from the outside, the interiors are full of exuberant ornamentation. The interior walls are adorned with frescoes, miniature paintings, murals as well as glass and mirror inlays which are a testament to the grandeur of Rajput architecture.

While additional rooms, wings, floors, courtyards, and fortifications were added through the years by the successive rulers, the decoration styles like colour paintings and arrangement of glasswork are extremely unique and cannot be found in any other palaces of Rajasthan. The view of the town from the top of the Mahal makes for a perfect vantage point to get a glimpse of Dungarpur’s sunset.

Gaib Sagar Lake

Located right in the heart of Dungarpur town, Gaib Sagar is a picturesque lake. Surrounded by hills, all the attractions are on its periphery. Apart from palaces and temples, the place offers gorgeous views of the sunset as the land turns golden colour. The lake also attracts many varieties of birds that nest and rest around it and it is also possible to go for a boat ride on the lake.

Shrinathji Temple

A peaceful marble temple nestled on the banks of Gaib Sagar, is a must-visit while in Dungarpur. Shrinathji Temple features life-size idols of Lord Shrinath and Goddess Radhika. Two other temples — one dedicated to Lord Ram and another dedicated to Shri Banke Bihari Ji are situated within the main temple. A common three-storeyed hall (Gudh Mandap) serves these three temples.

The temple is part of a huge premises. It is quite big and houses many small shrines. Opposite the temple complex in the lake waters is a big idol of Lord Shiva that many tourists throng to pay respects.

Udai Bilas Palace

Udai Bilas Palace is named after Maharana of Mewar and the founder of the city of Udaipur, Maharawal Udai Singh II. Much like the city palaces in Udaipur and Jaipur, Udai Bilas Palace is the epitome of grandeur. Most popular for Ek Thambiya Mahal meaning single-pillared palace, the structure was built using white marble and Pareva stones. With ornate balustraded balconies, sculptured pillars, bracketed windows and arches, the palace is the pride of Dungarpur.

In 1993, the palace was converted into a heritage hotel. It still paints a beautiful picture of the lake. The Vijay Rajrajeshwer Temple, located along the banks of the Gaib Sagar Lake opposite Udai Bilas is dedicated to Lord Shiva and his consort, Goddess Parvati, and displays the fine architecture of its times.

The palace also houses a museum of vintage cars called Dungarpur Mews Car Museum.

The heritage building that used to be a stable for horses and carriages of the Dungarpur princely family now houses some 40-odd historic cars.

War museum

Soldiers are the most important force in any country — protecting the borders on land, water and air. They stand guarding the country in the toughest weather conditions like in Siachin (-50 degrees) or in Jaisalmer (50 degrees). The War Museum is dedicated to all the soldiers who leave their families for protecting our motherland. The history, foundation dates and important events of the Indian Armed Forces are displayed at the Dungarpur War Museum.

How to reach Dungarpur

The hill town is very well connected to the nearby cities of Udaipur (100 km) and Ahmedabad (174 km) and one can reach there by road or by train. The railway line between Ahmedabad and Udaipur also connects the Dungarpur railway station.