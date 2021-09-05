For a nutritious, fertile future

While it is a known fact that nutrition plays an important role in leading a healthy life, very few people know that nutrition can have a positive impact on boosting fertility. For problems like diabetes, there is a direct correlation between what we eat and how the body reacts. The connection between diet and infertility is not that simple, however, it can be understood and adapted in our daily lives. Due to Covid-19 and the disruptions caused due to multiple lockdowns, couples were forced to delay their childbearing plans, resulting in deference of pregnancy, which also meant increased age and its related complications. With the help of the right nutrition, these complications can be handled if not erased.

Lifestyle

For the reproductive system to function normally, the body requires to be healthy. It has been noted that malnourishment is a leading cause of infertility in developing countries, while excess eating, a diet rich in calories, and obesity are major reasons for infertility in developed countries. Hence in addition to what one eats, adopting a healthy lifestyle inclusive of regular physical activity and movement is crucial.

Multiple studies have pointed out the infertility rates in obese women being much higher than normal-weight women. Additionally, for men, obesity can affect sperm count, quality, and other hormones, leading to irregularities in their fertility.

Simple changes in the lifestyle like eating healthy and exercising can go a long way in regularising weight and improving fertility.

Diet

In general, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and unsaturated fats is linked to improved fertility in both men and women. And naturally, saturated fats and refined/added sugars are known to have a negative impact on fertility. For women, folic acid can play a valuable role in enhancing their ability to conceive by repairing DNA, producing red blood cells, etc. Studies have shown that regular intake of folic acid in the form of supplementation before planning pregnancy significantly reduces the chances of a miscarriage. Supplementation can be coupled with folate-rich foods in the diet such as leafy green vegetables, whole grains, eggs, etc.

For men, lower folate levels could be linked to lower sperm counts and motility. Vitamin B12 is linked to a lower risk of ovulation issues in women and better sperm quality in men. Omega-3 is known to improve egg quality, delay ovarian ageing and improve sperm motility, while also reducing pregnancy complications. Food sources of vitamin B12 include eggs and dairy products, whereas omega-3 can be found in fish, chia seeds, walnuts, etc.

In addition to lifestyle and diet, one needs to avoid stress and practice mind-body therapy in order to keep stress levels under control and as a result, take care of their fertility. This nutrition week, let’s pledge to live healthily and protect our fertility.

(The author is an OGYN.)