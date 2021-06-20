A family affair

As custodians and caregivers, the most precious thing that parents can do for their children is to take care of themselves. Every child wants to see his or her parents in a healthy and happy state of being. This is the source of a child’s greatest satisfaction. When you see your parents happy, subsequently, you derive much joy and happiness too. One effective way of bringing this wish to life is through the art, and science of yoga.

Mindfulness

Yoga translates to spending quality time in terms of full presence and being in the moment. This activity of practising yoga together can become a cherished treasure for both the child and the parent to experience. Not only does yoga contribute to good health, but it also helps in the practice of mindful parenting. Mindful parenting is when it comes to a parent’s attention that one can only give to our children as much as we have given to ourselves first.

Lead & learn by example

Children pick up many of their habits, behaviour by watching their parents in their younger years. Similarly, the parents can also stand to gain a lot by learning from their children. Children have a lot to teach because of the barrage of information they are exposed to. Through yoga, you are able to become aware of your own deepest needs be it physical, mental, emotional and spiritual through the practice of mindfulness.

Spiritual development

Yoga encourages you to attend to your own physical, mental and spiritual well-being through the practice of yoga asanas, meditation, pranayama, chanting, positive affirmations and mindfulness. Through developing the practice of yoga, you can begin each day by spending a few minutes alone by yourself with your thoughts, and plans for the day. Fill your heart with joy, gratitude and optimism, so you can share these traits with those around you.

Improve your connection

Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word Yuj which means union. In this way, yoga teaches the concept of oneness whether it is with yourself or with those with whom you practice. Yoga also helps you to focus on improving yourself, and that is what families are meant for. This makes it the perfect opportunity to support and encourage each other in your journey towards constructive growth and

positive development.

Daily routine for fitness

It is important that parents and children spend some quality time with each other regularly. When you make the time for each other, it is an effort born out of love. Yoga also helps you increase longevity, flexibility, strength and stamina.

It builds appreciation in you making you grateful to be alive.

Ageing gracefully

As you become older, it becomes harder to keep your energy levels high if you lead a sedentary life. Excess body weight also increases the risk of life-threatening illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain types of cancer. Joint stress, osteoarthritis, and other types of pain will also become common. Through the practice of yoga asanas, you can still retain your good health, remain mentally alert and savour all the great things that life has to offer.

In it together

Family yoga is very special as it is a rare opportunity for both parents and children to observe and learn from each other and a great way to bridge the huge age difference between them. While playing yoga together as a family, we exchange roles a lot. There are many poses that children can do and parents can’t and some activities that children can do better than the parents. This humanises the parent and eases the pressure that their children’s expectations can create. In addition to all of the other great benefits of yoga, all of these gestures help to relieve tension in the parent/child relationship. Here are some poses that you can try with your family for starters: Tree pose; Warrior pose; Double boat pose; Happy baby; Frog pose.

(The author is a lifestyle coach & Yoga-preneur.)