A one-pot wonder 

If there is one dish that every Indian can speak with bona fide authority, it is biryani — a dish that was originally meant to keep an army well-fed but eventually became a mark of pride, not only for the various serais that marked the roadways connecting India, but ruling dynasties too. In fact, for many years that followed the great revolution, biryani became an obsession of the royal houses who outdid each other by going to exceptional lengths to create a version of the rice feast that would give them that blue blood supremacy. Be it with the dum biryani that the Awadh rulers created, thus patronising the art of infusing food, or when Wajid Ali Shah created Kolkata biryani where an aloo became the distinguishing feature or the Kalyani biryani, which was designed to conceal the royal family’s dwindling fortune.

Fascinatingly, nothing much has changed since then. Come to think of it, biryani happens to be the first thing we try in a new place, confident that it would taste the best. It is also the only delicacy that every food writer, traveller and chef have extensively researched on, vehemently stood by their theories of who created it and how (which changes of course with discoveries), and even argued on the nuances that make a version of the biryani great.

While biryani’s fascination continues to build itself as a religion, nothing fazes the aficionados who can bend the yardstick for a good discussion and the possible chance of exploring more. Take the theory for instance. In the start of this millennial, the firm belief was that biryani was created in the kitchens of the Awadh Nawab after all Nakhlawi biryani is the finest formats today. New research pointed the arrow towards Mumtaz Mahal, who could have created the one-pot dish to feed the soldiers on the move. The basis was Nuskha-i-Shahjahani Beriyan. A culinary subhead that had no less than five varieties of biryani under the heading of Zer beriyan: Zer Beriyan-i-Paneer, which loved their greens, then came Zer Beriyan-i-Noor Mahali that made biryani a Nur Jahan invention who may have made it a part of her serais; the Zer Beriyan-i-Roomi, Zer Beriyan-i-Mahi made with fish and Zer Berian-i-Noor Mahali Nu’Digar which covered any new addition made to the classic.

The tide of who created turned once again with the discovery of Oon Soru, a spiced rice and meat mixture from the Southern Coast at Tamil Nadu thanks to the Spice Route.

Later, many decided to call the Dindigul Thalakapatti biryani, an evolved version of Oon Soru, as the first biryani. This view found credence when KT Achaya wrote about how in Ramayana, Rama and Lakshman, while in exile in the Dandakaranya forest, hunted animals for a favourite dish of Sita which was rice cooked with deer meat, vegetables and spices called Mamsabhutadana.

What makes biryani such an inherent subject of discussion (and discovery), adds Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, “isn’t just its simple yet immensely adaptive format of using rice, meat and local spices, it is also the clever composition that stems from the culture of having one-pot rice dishes in the past.” Adds the culinary historian, “having rice-based one-pot meals are inherent to our culinary fibre since ancient times. These dishes were not just functional and nourishing, they were built on the premise of satiation and taste as well. That perhaps explains why biryani, which charted a new chapter in rice-based dishes that used long, non-glutenous rice grains, was so appealing to the palates that were habitual of one-pot dishes like the Mudhi Ghonto.”

The fact, adds Chef Dewan, “that biryani was designed on the broader concept of using local rice, meat and spices with indigenous technique not only allowed it to have this easy penetration pan-India, with every serai, town, dynasty having their version, but also encouraged variety since each version could be designed on the food culture of the space.”

The result, India by 1900 had close to 200 variations of the biryanis that could be tweaked according to season, produce available and of course the spices. Says Chef Ritesh Sinha, “the mark of a good version of biryani for a long time was not the pearl test but based on the one that brought out the flavour of the meat and spices used, the moistness and how the different flavours have penetrated the vegetable or meat used.” Chef Sinha who has worked extensively with the nobility of Lucknow and Hyderabad believes that the benchmark of a good biryani — “even that made in a pressure cooker these days”— is the quality of ingredients used and how well

one can taste the nuances of a great produce. Many chefs today follow the same rule of “showcasing the finest” while making a biryani today instead of following the recipe. After all, it is this charm of being able to play around with ingredients that make biryani such an endearing dish.