Let’s face it... when it comes to instant recall, Melba Toast — which incidentally is the size zero of toast — doesn’t hold that same prime spot in our minds as the French toast or Bruschetta or even Cheeni Malai Toast, a staple of our childhood. But that has done little to diminish how a toast so thin could not only elevate itself to be a part of the fine dining spaces and transform the way hors d’oeuvres were presented in some of the iconic dining spaces, including Carlton in London where the toast was created by none other than the legendary Auguste Escoffier, but also had its time as one of the founding members of the Military Diet, a fad that was based on eating slivers of Melba toast to keep the calorie and carbs at bay. While the Military Diet proved to be an absurd way to make the senior officer lose their weight, it did, however, turn out to be the best cheat hack in the book for having your toast and eating it too, quite literally.

The Toast Marie

Fascinatingly, it was while catering to a certain diet regimen that led to the creation of Melba Toast, which initially earned the moniker Toast Marie. According to popular food lore, Toast Marie which eventually was called Melba Toast as an ode to the amazing opera singer Dame Nellie Melba, was created for her on request. Legend has it that Nellie Melba, after years of fine dining had taken ill and was put under a strict diet that was void of any toast. Melba, a carboholic, was so fascinated by toast that when on a tour in London, she sent a special request to the chef stating: “I want toast, but I cannot have toast.” The chef the message was sent to was none other than the legendary Auguste Escoffier, also an ardent admirer of the singer. What Escoffier, a culinary gamechanger, created the following day changed the history of toast, which till then was a meal of the commoners. Known for his techniques and fine presentation, the French chef’s first iteration of the Melba Toast is said to have been inspired by the Opera singer’s performance in Wagner’s Lohengrin at the Covent Garden, where the production included a beautiful boat in the shape of a swan. Escoffier decided to rework the toast by cutting the toast in half and then toasting the sliver side twice on fire till the sides curled and the centre took on a fine, sun-kissed golden hue. This twice toasted toast was topped with peaches, raspberry sauce, and vanilla ice cream, and was presented on a silver platter atop a swan made of ice. Escoffier called his sweet creation Pecheau Cygne or “peach with a swan” which later became Peach Melba.

Curiously, little is known of why Melba Toast was first called Marie — popular folklore credits it to the hotel owner’s wife for whom it was created who is said to have not been a fan of toast like Nellie Melba — or as to when the toast became Melba Toast. But there is a good chance that the moniker came from the singer itself who loved the creation so much that she allowed Escoffier to use her name. However, what remained uncontested is the blockbuster popularity that the toast enjoyed not only at the hotel, and thereafter wherever Escoffier went, but also among chefs who used it as their muse to create versions of Melba Toast, that in the years to come would be the “delightfully English thing that changed the way hors d’oeuvres were presented. One such innovation was by flamboyant Victorian Chef Alexis Soyer in 1854 where he turned the toast into a celebration itself by introducing the fine technique to not only how to cut the slice to make a good Melba Toast but also using fresh butter on it. In fact, many culinary anthropologists credit Chef Alexis to creating what became a popular fine-dining version of the Clotted Cream toast on the fine table — and eventually inspired the team at Comorin to recreate the childhood nostalgia with a bit of panache. Melba Toast’s journey thereon was much like the Opera singer it was first created for. While it remained the celebrated fine dine dish for most of the 19th and 20th century, during which time it travelled different parts of the world including India, it defined the way Amuse-bouche was presented, says seasoned Chef Nimish Bhatia.”