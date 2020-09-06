A towering saga

After remaining enveloped for hours in the serene setting of Central Park, I reached the footprints of the iconic Twin Towers — once also known as ‘north and south towers,’ taking the noisy subway. ‘They are more than magnificent,’ I murmured looking at the bronze panels that framed them carrying names of nearly 3,000 victims who lost their lives, following a never imagined terror attack on September 11, 2001.

Today they serve as memorials, which have been turned into reflection pools — where a cascade of water keeps falling down from their 30 feet walls. They feature North America’s largest man-made waterfalls that keep enthralling flowers from locals and visitors.

When the curtains went up from the twin towers in 1973, they were the tallest buildings on earth. With one acre per floor, the towers were also the world’s largest office buildings. As I busied myself, weaving notes on them, a smartly dressed lady around opened a quick chat and there ran a paucity of words to thank her who oriented me to the stunning facts I was unaware of. “You are standing right on the very same National September 11 Memorial & Museum’s roof where the 9/11 day rewinds as it sits underground between these very pools, and today being a Tuesday which allows free admission, you must make use of it…”

Intriguingly, this visit made me touch various parts of the same planes — the tyres, the broken windows, and several other parts.

Iron columns of the towers that helped them soar over 1,360 feet into the sky are also laid, and there’s a ‘survivor staircase’ that gave an escape route to hundreds of those trapped in.

My eyes, however, welled up when I planted my feet in its story hall, where family members of victims, through recorded videos unfold tales about victims, especially their last conversations and many wishes and dreams. “Wish I had stopped him from going to work that day at the tower …; She had just gone to attend a meeting there…; She loved travelling, which is why she became a flight steward …”

Just before the exit is the galvanising bounce back scene, telling people as to how the city bounced back. As I returned to the ground, I walked past many buildings including restaurants and shops which were used to keep the dead bodies found during the days of rescue.