Are you suffering from caregiver burden?

Mental illness is a disorder that causes major impairments in cognitive, emotional, and behavioural functioning. Schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, and

anxiety disorders are all common mental illnesses. Mental illness places a significant social and economic cost on those who are afflicted, their families, and their

communities. Any undesirable or bad repercussions encountered by caregivers of persons with mental illness as a result of taking care of responsibilities are referred to as caregiver burden.

The difficulties that caretakers face can be numerous. Caregivers frequently discover that they have less time for themselves and their other family members as a result of their responsibilities. They devote so much time to their caring responsibilities that they neglect their hobbies or don’t take vacations. Due to this, they face a higher risk of depression than other members of the family. Caregiving responsibilities frequently consume so much of their time that they lose touch with friends and family outside of the house. Also, caregiver burden can show as strained relationships with spouse/children of the caregiver who might feel neglected or restricted due to the responsibilities placed on the shoulders of caregiver with/without their choice.

Alternatively, they may have difficulty juggling employment and caring obligations. Because most caregivers are underpaid, they may experience financial difficulty, especially if their caregiving requires them to leave a paying career. The greater the financial hardship on the caregiver, the longer they have been giving care. Sleep deprivation may be extremely taxing on a caregiver who is already stressed from being burnt on both ends. Many caregivers are embarrassed to seek help from others. They feel that asking for help is a sign of weakness and that they must bear the full burden of caregiving. Here are some ways caregivers can tackle the stress:

Seek social support: Keep in touch with family and friends who can offer non-judgemental emotional support. Set aside time each week for connecting, even if it’s as easy as taking a walk with a friend or seeking assistance from professional caregivers/care centres.

Make yourself a priority and never overlook your own health: Get a good night’s sleep, make time for physical activity most days of the week, eat a well-balanced diet and drink plenty of water. Make yourself a priority. If the caregiver is not in excellent health, he or she will be unable to offer adequate care.

Concentrate on your strengths: It’s natural to feel bad from time to time, but remember that no caretaker can be perfect. Believe that at every given time, you are doing your best and making the finest judgements possible.

Pay attention to your emotions: Keeping your emotions bottled up takes a toll on your mind — and possibly your physical health. Share your frustrations with your friends and family. Seek out co-workers who are in a similar circumstance for help. Attend a caregiver support group or make an appointment with a professional counsellor.

Make time to unwind: Reading, walking, and listening to music are all activities that may help you recharge your batteries. To meditate or relax, use relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or visualising a nice environment. Take some time off. Ask for assistance or consider placement possibilities whether a short or lengthy stay so that you may unwind and rest.

Be connected with friends: Isolation raises stress levels. Getting out with friends and family on a regular basis might help to keep negative feelings at

bay. However, before you can care for others, you must first care for yourself. You risk tiredness, health issues, and even severe burnout if you do not do so. As a result, finding a balance between caring for others and living your own life is critical.

(The author is a consultant psychiatrist.)